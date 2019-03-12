CLOSE
OHIO MAN GOES ON BEER-ONLY DIET FOR LENT

What Are You Giving Up for Lent?

What are you giving up for Lent? Most people give up something, but Del Hall of Dayton, Ohio, says he’s giving up all Food and drinks except beer for all 46 days of Lent.

Hall says he’s inspired by monks from the 1600s, who would make a special bock beer for Lent. Hall works at the Fifty West brewery in Dayton so this should be an easy task for him to accomplish. He is documenting his beer fast on his YouTube channel, and already reports he’s starting to see weight loss from the unusual diet.

According to UPI.com, Hall said, “I’ve done big challenges but this seems very daunting. So I’m just curious if I’m up to the challenge,  if I’m going to be able to do it or not.”

 

OHIO MAN GOES ON BEER-ONLY DIET FOR LENT was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

