Some of your favorite veterans have teamed up to embark on a summer tour. If you are a fan of rappers Nelly, Flo rida, and platinum r&b group TLC then you’re in luck. They have linked up for a summer tour that will kick off July 23rd in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and will bring the venture to a close August 31st in Irvine, California.

Tickets go on sale Friday, with Citi cardmembers to have access to pre-sale tickets beginning today. It seems the closest it will get to us so far is on August 15th in Cleveland at the Blossom Music Center.

Will you go check out the show?

NELLY, TLC, FLO RIDA TO EMBARK ON SUMMER TOUR was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 100.3: