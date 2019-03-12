CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

NELLY, TLC, FLO RIDA TO EMBARK ON SUMMER TOUR

1 reads
Leave a comment
Nelly At Summer Jam 2001

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Some of your favorite veterans have teamed up to embark on a summer tour. If you are a fan of rappers Nelly, Flo rida, and platinum r&b group TLC then you’re in luck. They have linked up for a summer tour that will kick off July 23rd in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and will bring the venture to a close August 31st in Irvine, California.

Array

Source: Ken McCoy / WENN / WENN

Tickets go on sale Friday, with Citi cardmembers to have access to pre-sale tickets beginning today. It seems the closest it will get to us so far is on August 15th in Cleveland at the Blossom Music Center.

Will you go check out the show?

NELLY, TLC, FLO RIDA TO EMBARK ON SUMMER TOUR was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close