Honda to Recall About 1M Vehicles

The Takata airbags strike again! Looks like Honda may recall around 1 million older vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the Takata driver’s airbag inflators that were installed during previous recalls could be dangerous.

According to MyFox28Columbus, Canadian safety regulators documents show that Honda is recalling many of its most popular models for a second time. The models are from as far back as 2001 and as recent as 2010.

Affected models include the Honda Accord from 2001 through 2007, the CR-V from 2002 through 2006, the Civic from 2001 through 2005, the Element from 2003 through 2010, the Odyssey from 2002 through 2004, the Pilot from 2003 through 2008 and the Ridgeline from 2006. Also covered are Acura luxury models including the MDX from 2003 through 2006, the EL from 2001 through 2005, the TL from 2002 and 2003 and the CL from 2003.

At least 23 people have died from the problem worldwide and hundreds more were injured. Owners will be told to take their vehicles to dealers to have the inflators replaced

 

