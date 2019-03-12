As you know we just celebrated International Women’s Day and this month is Women History Month. Many are celebrating in many ways but Lyft is celebrating in a special way as well. The ride sharing service has partnered with the former Obama White House advisory by offering free rides to inspirational location.

The rides can be up to the cost of $10 and anything more than that you would pay for the difference. It can only be used one time by each person and its currently available in 33 cites around the United States and Canada.

. The list includes monuments such as The Vietnam Women’s Memorial on the National Mall, museums like the Rosa Parks Museum in Montgomery, and female-owned businesses such as the Urban Growler brewery or the Hai Hai restaurant in Minneapolis.

The extensive list of cities that are able to join the deal includes Baltimore (code: WHMBWI19), Boston (WHMBOS19), Charleston (WHMCHS19), Chicago (WHMCHI19), Cleveland (WHMCLE19), Cincinnati (WHMCVG19), Columbus (WHMCMH19), Dallas (WHMDFW2019), Denver (WHMDEN19 ), Greenville (WHMGSP19), Hawaii (WHMHNL19), Houston (WHMIAH19), Indianapolis (WHMINDY19), Las Vegas (WHMLAS19 ), Lexington (WHMLEX19), Los Angeles (WHMLAX19), Memphis (WHMMEM19), Miami (WHMMIA19), Minneapolis (WHMMSP19), Montgomery (WHMMGM19), Nashville (WHMBNA19), New Jersey (WHMNJ19), New York City (WHMNYC19), Oakland (WHMOAK19), Orlando (WHMMCO19 ), Philadelphia (WHMPHI19), Phoenix (WHMPHX19), Pittsburgh (WHMPIT19), Raleigh (WHMRDU19), Saint Louis (WHMSTL19), San Diego (WHMSAN19), San Francisco (WHMSFO19), San Jose (WHMSJC19), Tampa (WHMTPA19), Toronto, Tucson (WHMTUS19), and Washington DC (WHMDCA19).

Provided Via Thrillist.com

Follow @yowhatsgoodtay

Lyft Is Celebrating Women’s History Month was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com