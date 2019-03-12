Wendy Williams Launches Substance Abuse Hotline

Continue reading Wendy Williams Returned But Didn’t Address The Hot Topic Everyone Wanted To Know

Wendy Williams Returned But Didn’t Address The Hot Topic Everyone Wanted To Know

Wendy Williams finally returned to her talk show on Monday. It was her first time being on the air since December. Guest hosts had been hosting in her absence, including Don Lemon, Nick Cannon, Rickey Smiley and Sherri Shepherd. For nearly three months, Wendy has been a hot topic and many people were expecting the queen of gossip would answer some lingering questions — but none of that happened. SEE ALSO: Some No Name, Pitchy R&B Singer Disrespected Keith Sweat And Gets Demolished On Twitter “Thank you, I missed you, too,” the hostess, who was near tears, said at the start of Monday’s show. “Look, honestly, I didn’t know what to expect when I hit the block today. I didn’t know whether you would wait for me, whether you would understand. I had no idea what to expect. Thank you so much for waiting for us.” She opened up about her health issues. “What had happened was we were supposed to only be off for two weeks for Christmas vacation and towards the end of the weeks, I started to feel thyroid-ish,” she said. “They’re still adjusting my meds. If you don’t know about thyroid disease, it’s a lifetime thing and they are always adjusting and always doing stuff and it can really screw you over. They are adjusting my thyroid meds, and then the eyeballs attached to the thyroid, which is my Graves’ disease.” Williams continued, “I always have equilibrium thing with my vertigo and a million other things. And I’m the kind of patient—if I cough, I’m thinking I’m dying. I’ve gotten to that point. I love—I can’t even tell you how many doctors I have, but I want to shout out to each and every one of you. Thank you so much. They push me in there, I get the MRIs and then I get the CAT scans and then they get me running on the treadmill and they’re doing my blood pressure at the same time as my phone is calling from people on the show.” As far what everyone wanted to know—the rumors of her husband cheating—she said, “I want to shout out to my husband. I’m still wearing my ring,” she pointed out. “Believe me you, when you’ve been with somebody for 28 years…married for 25 years…we know each other. He’s my best friend, he’s my lover, he’s all this and he’s all that. I know what you’ve been seeing and I know what the streets have been talking about.” She added, “Anybody who’s been married for 5 minutes or 500 years, you know marriages have ebbs and flows. Marriages are not easy. Don’t ask me about mine until you see this [ring] gone and it ain’t going anywhere—not in this lifetime.” See below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=InAOHDdRSG0 Over the past few months, Wendy reportedly injured her arm, has been having ongoing thyroid issues and there were allegations that a divorce was on the horizon. Back in December, Love B. Scott exclusively reported that although the chat fest was renewed through 2020, the future of the show beyond that season was allegedly uncertain. There are “concerns over Wendy’s health are clouding chances for any further renewal.” In addition, the site said it received a cease and desist letter from Wendy’s lawyers, asking to remove the story that her husband had another woman pregnant and she was filing for divorce. The letter stated, “Mrs. Wendy Williams-Hunter and Mr. Kevin Hunter categorically deny each and every allegation made by your ‘sources’, even if not specifically enumerated herein.” The letter was a bizarre twist considering the daytime TV diva has made a career out of talking about other people. Wendy was hit on social media for glossing over everything everyone wanted to know, being that she spills everyone else’s tea. See below: