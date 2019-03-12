1 reads Leave a comment
“How you doing?”Host Wendy Williams is back on her show but she has added another project to her list. In returning to the show she was very transparent about her drug addiction to crack and cocaine for 10 years.
With her success in overcoming the struggles of addiction she wants to helps others take back their sober life. She has revealed the launch of her substance abuse hotline to help addicts reach recovery. The hotline is being ran through Wendy’s Hunter Foundation and in partnership with T.R.U.S.T.
Wendy said in a statement. “My family and I are very proud to partner with T.R.U.S.T. to get people the help that they so desperately need, especially if they or their families have given up hope. There is hope.”
You or a friend can reach the national resource hotline at 1-888-5HUNTER (1-888-548-6837).
Wendy Williams Returned But Didn’t Address The Hot Topic Everyone Wanted To Know
12 photos Launch gallery
Wendy Williams Returned But Didn’t Address The Hot Topic Everyone Wanted To Know
1.1 of 12
2.2 of 12
3.3 of 12
4.4 of 12
5.5 of 12
6.6 of 12
7.7 of 12
8.8 of 12
9.9 of 12
10.10 of 12
11.11 of 12
12.12 of 12
Wendy Williams Launches Substance Abuse Hotline was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com
comments – add yours