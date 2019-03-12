CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Wendy Williams Lets The N-Word Slip During Taping Of Show [VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Wendy Williams 'I'd Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur' Winter PETA Campaign Launch

Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty

via Bossip.com: Talk show host Wendy Williams is back on her daytime talk show throne after a brief hiatus due to health complications.

The storied entertainment journalist is already back on the hot seat, recently using some “in-group” language in front of her audience OOPS!

As always, Wendy was giving her audience the day’s drama, pouring some hot tea about Blac Chyna and her ex fling YBN Almighty Jay.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The teen was allegedly assaulted and wounded during a recent trip to New York City’s iconic Fifth Avenue, the shopping Mecca of the world.

While telling the story, Wendy got so cozy she let the n-word slip.

“I just love Fifth Avenue shopping. It’s unbelievable, you n***as.”

There was an awkward pause from the audience accompanied with some awkward laughter.

“I get very comfortable talking to you,” she said after a beat.

You can watch below:

This hilarious slip up doesn’t take away from all the amazing things Wendy has been up to since her return to TV. She recently launched a drug addition hotline to help those in need.

The hotline, 1-888-5HUNTER (1-888-548-6837), is run through The Hunter Foundation in partnership with T.R.U.S.T,  the national resource hotline dedicated to those suffering from substance abuse. The hotline will be open 24 hours a day.

“We must all come together to respond to this crisis of addiction and substance abuse. Everyone is at risk from the inner cities to more affluent communities,” Williams said in a statement to the press. Williams has remained transparent about her struggle with crack and cocaine usage ten years ago.

“My family and I are very proud to partner with T.R.U.S.T. to get people the help that they so desperately need, especially if they or their families have given up hope. There is hope.”

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Wendy Williams Lets The N-Word Slip During Taping Of Show [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close