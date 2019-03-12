Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Susan is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Susan is the mother of three boys, two from a prior relationship and the third with her husband of 7 years, Ronald. The older two boys 11 and 10, spend two weeks with their father each summer. The youngest is now 8 and the father of the other two has invited him to join his brothers this summer. They normally travel to visit relatives and amusement parks. The ex has a good job and lives a respectable life. When Susan mentioned the invite, Ronald was quick to say no. Tonight, Susan is asking if her husband is wrong to stop his son from joining his brothers. What advice would you offer?

