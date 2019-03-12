It’s Tuesday so get ready to take a trip back in time! In just a few hours we’ll revisit the year 1983 on the Tuesday Night Flashback ! If you would like to share your memories just visit our Facebook page!

Here’s a throwback released in 1983 from DeBarge, always remember…it’s all #LoveAndRnB !

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Love And R&B With John Monds: Tuesday Night Flashback was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: