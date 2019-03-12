Utah Jazz Ban Fan Who Had Heated, Racist Exchange With Russell Westbrook

The Utah Jazz fan who allegedly told Russell Westbrook to “get on your knees like you’re used to” during a game between the Jazz and Westbrook’s Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night has been banned from all Jazz games.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to enjoy and play the game in a safe, positive and inclusive environment,” Jazz president Steve Starks said in a statement Tuesday. “Offensive and abusive behavior does not reflect the values of the Miller family, our organization and the community. We all have a responsibility to respect the game of basketball and, more importantly, each other as human beings. This has always been a hallmark of our incredible fan base and should forever be our standard moving forward.”

Things get heated between Russell Westbrook and Utah Jazz fans again. “I’ll f*ck you up. You and your wife,” he says. Not sure what these fans said to him, but he also had issues with Jazz fans during the postseason. pic.twitter.com/LquwRmLVNy — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) March 12, 2019

Multiple players including Jazz players Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert backed Westbrook in how he handled the altercation in which he told the fan, “‘I’ll f–k you up. You and your wife.”

The fan, Shane Keisel denies telling Westbrook “get on your knees like you’re used to,” but told news reporters last night that he said, “Ice those knees up!”

Shane Keisel, the Jazz fan who was involved in a verbal altercation with Russell Westbrook during the Jazz loss to the Thunder, explains his side of what happened. @KSL5TV @kslsports #nba pic.twitter.com/ScCSRttTCg — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) March 12, 2019

NBA Twitter discovered Keisel’s Twitter account which had previously disparaged Westbrook and has made other racist statements in the past.

Wow Shane Keisel the truth shall set you free…what a racist pos! Nice to have a safe court side seat to yell unpleasantries, try saying anything like that on the streets pic.twitter.com/Aw6IkgkOIo — shaunkyser (@shaunkyser) March 12, 2019

Smh, Shane Keisel is a fraud pic.twitter.com/idLpGQ7cyb — Eric Britt (@_Ericbritt) March 12, 2019

Keisel soon deleted his Twitter account and is preparing to sue Westbrook, but we’re thinking his social media account may not help his case.

RELATED: Russell Westbrook Gives Priceless Reaction To Fan Getting In His Face On Court

Utah Jazz Ban Fan Who Had Heated, Racist Exchange With Russell Westbrook was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Written By: Brandon Caldwell Posted 19 hours ago

Also On 100.3: