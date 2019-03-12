Drug Raid Seized $2.3 Million in Ohio

Last week in Franklin County, $2.3 million worth of drugs was seized while serving a search warrant.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin and his team worked in collaboration with the U.S 23 Major Crimes Task Force, as well as, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office to discover the heavy load of illegal substances. The search warrant was served and a house on Jasonway Avenue in Columbus, Ohio was raided.

Baldwin described the items seized by detectives and agents as 120 pounds of marijuana, 20,000 vapor cartridges containing 98% THC and 12 pounds of hashish solid. They also found five pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, cocaine and $111,000 in cash.

They’ve approximated street value of the drugs seized to be $2.3 million.

Franklin County detectives have arrested Aaron Graves, 37, and Kathryn Snyder, 26. The pair has been charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Marijuana. They are likely to have additional charges as well.

