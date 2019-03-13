CLOSE
The Best ‘Aunt Becky’ Memes Following Lori Loughlin’s College Bribery Scandal

On Tuesday, dozens of celebs, parents, coaches and college prep executives were charged for carrying out a national conspiracy to get students into prestigious colleges and schools. Among the celebrities, were actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

In Loughlin’s case, she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of using a $500,000 bribe to get their two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California (USC) as members of the crew team, even though neither had ever participated in the sport.

Since the news broke, people around the world have wasted no time in making fun of the fact that Aunt Becky from Full House is a criminal and and of course users had their share of funny memes to share.

If that’s not enough, Loughlin and Huffman’s fellow celebrities have wasted no time in making jokes about their recent criminal activity. Since news broke, stars like James Van Der Beek, Lena Dunham and Billy Eichner have tweeted their thoughts on the recent college scam involving the two.

The Best ‘Aunt Becky’ Memes Following Lori Loughlin’s College Bribery Scandal was originally published on radionow1009.com

