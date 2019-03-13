CLOSE
Love and R&B
Love And R&B’s Wednesday Night Mini Concert Featuring: Al Jarreau

Al Jarreau, Dweezil Zappa and Erik Truffaz perform at Nice Jazz Festival 2010 - July, 19th

Christian Alminana

Tune in to the Wednesday Night Mini Concert, tonight its all about seven-time Grammy Award winner, singer and musician Al Jarreau! If you’re a fan of his music be sure to tune in, you don’t want to miss this!

Tonight we celebrate the birthday of the late Al Jarreau! March 12th would’ve been his 79th birthday!

Click on our Facebook page and share your favorite Al Jarreau songs, we’ll be playing them throughout the night. Here’s ”Moonlighting”, for you to check out and remember, it’s all #LoveAndRnB! 

