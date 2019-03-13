A proposed bill in Alabama would require some people to pass a drug test before they’d be able to receive food stamps. Anyone who applies for benefits could be drug tested if there is reasonable suspicion that the person uses or is under the influence of drugs. If they refuse or delay the test they would no longer be eligible.

Jazzy Report: Should People Be Drug Tested To Receive Food Stamps?

Posted 4 hours ago

