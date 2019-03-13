CLOSE
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Bank On Baby Kaavia Becoming Famous

Dwyane Wade is already planning his post-NBA career, and according to The Blast it involves building an empire centered around his baby girl.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the NBA star and his wife Gabrielle Union are preparing for 4-month-old Kaavia James to launch a ton of products, including clothing, haircare products and jewelry.

Trademark applications for “Kaavia James” and “Shady Baby” were reportedly filed in March by the couple after they started a loan out company in their daughter’s name. Gabrielle is the CEO of Kaavia James, Inc, while Dwyane holds the title of CFO.

According to reports baby products also appear to be a focus, because the stars want to use their daughter’s name on diaper bags and baby bibs.

“Shady Baby” is a nickname Union gave baby Kaavia as a way to describe her habit of “throwing shade” on her Instagram account. The famous baby has over 535,000 followers.

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Bank On Baby Kaavia Becoming Famous was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

