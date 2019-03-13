‘Heartbeat’ Bill Passed Again!

It truly perplexes me why the United States government is oddly obsessed with the status of women, their bodies and potential choices made during pregnancy. Now, I am no means stating whether or not I am for or against the issue; I like to focus on situations. No one should hold the right to affect my personal life without fully understanding the situation or situations I may be dealing with. To place all women under these generalized stipulations is simply unfair and unjust.

That got deep quick! However, let’s state the facts.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Senate once again has passed legislation to ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. Physicians can identify a fetal heartbeat as early as six weeks into the pregnancy; which tends to be before many women even know they are expecting. This approval moves the state of Ohio a step closer to potentially enacting one of the most restrictive abortion measures in the country. The Ohio Senate currently holds a Republican majority, as does the House.

The Ohio Senators voted 19 in favor and 13 against, which will now send the Heartbeat Bill back to the House for consideration. Republican Governor Mike DeWine has made it clear that he would eagerly sign the bill if it clears the Legislature.

Towards the end of 2018, the Heartbeat Bill or one similar to it was voted on and approved by both chambers of the Ohio legislature. However, Governor DeWine’s predecessor, Republican John Kasich, previously vetoed the bill more than once. Kasich believes such a law would prompt a costly court battle and likely be found unconstitutional.

Supporters of the bill, such as Senator Kristina Roegner, has expressed that using the existence of a fetal heartbeat as the defining line is clearer than determining a fetus’ fate based on its viability outside the womb. Roegner says, “the heartbeat bill provides a sensible solution,” for a new standard.

Opposing opinions, such as that of Republican Senator John Eklund, said he believes all abortion is wrong. He voted to oppose the bill because it didn’t include exemptions for such cases in which the pregnant females are victims.

“That creates or raises a deeply, deeply moral dilemma that I’m not altogether sure the Legislature should be making for that mother,” Eklund said.

The Heartbeat bill includes an exemption if the pregnant woman’s life or health is at risk. However, there are no exceptions for victims of rape or incest.

A handful of other states are also considering Legislation to restrict abortions.

The passage of the bill in the Senate encouraged a more celebratory week for abortion opponents in Ohio. A divided federal appeals court upheld a state law that blocks public money for Planned Parenthood. Planned Parenthood is a leading and trusted health care service provider. They deliver vital reproductive health care, sex education, and information to millions of people worldwide.

