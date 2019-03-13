CLOSE
50 CENT SERVES TEAIRRA MARI AT THE AIRPORT

Reebok New Advertising Campaign launch - BOC Building - Edmonton

Source: Yui Mok – PA Images / Getty

Rapper 50 Cent is known for his very petty ways and he keeps topping himself. 50 recently shared a video of him attempting to serve Love and Hip Hop star Teairra Marie with papers at the airport. Check out the footage below:

 

50 posted the video to his IG with the caption that read, “😆you cannot run from the Law, you have been served.🤨better give me my money B&tch.” As previously reported, Teairra owes the rapper/actor $30,000 after she accused him of taking part in revenge porn against her and lost the case.

Teairra took to Instagram herself and uploading posts saying that she “aintgotit.”

A few days earlier, 50 posted Teairra’s pic with a caption that read, “Look I’m not playing with you, you better get me my money. HEY ARE YOU SLOW? GET MY MOTHERFVCKING MONEY. 🤨

50 CENT SERVES TEAIRRA MARI AT THE AIRPORT

