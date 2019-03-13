CLOSE
News
HomeNews

#BlackGirlMagic: Missy Elliott To Receive An Honorary Doctorate From Berklee College Of Music

1 reads
Leave a comment
Array

Source: WENN / WENN

via Bossip.com:

Missy Elliott is set to become the first female Hip Hop artist inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame when the annual ceremony goes down in New York City in June–but she’s got another big accomplishment on the way, too.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Ahead of that absolutely major honor, the music legend is also going to receive an honorary doctorate from the prestigious Berklee College of Music alongside longtime pop star Justin Timberlake and conductor Alex Lacamoire. The school announced this news about their upcoming recipients via Twitter on Tuesday.

SEE ALSO: 18 Songs You Didn’t Know Missy Elliott Wrote

According to the Berklee College of Music website, Berklee President Roger H. Brown will present Elliott — a 5x-Grammy Award winner with nominations spanning three decades — Lacamoire and Timberlake with honorary Doctor of Music degrees at Berklee College of Music’s commencement ceremony on May 11 at Boston University’s 7,000-seat Agganis Arena.This year’s honorary doctorate recipients are being recognized for their “achievements and influences in music and for their enduring global impact.”

Past recipients for this prestigious honor include Duke Ellington, Aretha Franklin, Dizzy Gillespie, Quincy Jones, B.B. King, George Clinton and Nile Rodgers.

16 Rare Photos Of The Greatest Hip-Hop Acts Of The ’90s

16 photos Launch gallery

16 Rare Photos Of The Greatest Hip-Hop Acts Of The ’90s

Continue reading 16 Rare Photos Of The Greatest Hip-Hop Acts Of The ’90s

16 Rare Photos Of The Greatest Hip-Hop Acts Of The ’90s

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

#BlackGirlMagic: Missy Elliott To Receive An Honorary Doctorate From Berklee College Of Music was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close