‘Empire’ In Danger Of Being Cancelled Because Of Jussie Smollett’s Alleged Hoax

We knew there would be some implications for Jussie’s actions but will the entire ‘Empire’ cast have to pay the price for his alleged crimes too?

Production sources tell TMZ … anxiety is high among the “Empire” cast and crew, because Fox has yet to renew the show for a sixth season. We’re told people who’ve been working on the show for years are griping they should’ve heard the news one way or another by now, and expected to get word on the fate of the show around 2 weeks ago.

For the record … Fox has typically renewed the show in January … 5 months ahead of the season finale. The exception … this past season. Fox waited until a few weeks before the season 4 finale was set to air … in May.

We’re told folks involved in the production feel like Jussie and his case will be a big factor in how things shake out.

Written By: Bijou Star Posted March 13, 2019

