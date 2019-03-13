CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

‘Empire’ In Danger Of Being Cancelled Because Of Jussie Smollett’s Alleged Hoax

1 reads
Leave a comment
Jussie Smollett

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

We knew there would be some implications for Jussie’s actions but will the entire ‘Empire’ cast have to pay the price for his alleged crimes too?

via TMZ

Production sources tell TMZ … anxiety is high among the “Empire” cast and crew, because Fox has yet to renew the show for a sixth season. We’re told people who’ve been working on the show for years are griping they should’ve heard the news one way or another by now, and expected to get word on the fate of the show around 2 weeks ago. 

For the record … Fox has typically renewed the show in January … 5 months ahead of the season finale. The exception … this past season. Fox waited until a few weeks before the season 4 finale was set to air … in May. 

We’re told folks involved in the production feel like Jussie and his case will be a big factor in how things shake out.

‘Empire’ In Danger Of Being Cancelled Because Of Jussie Smollett’s Alleged Hoax was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close