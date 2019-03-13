CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Pass The Aux: All The Music From ‘Boomerang On BET’ You May Have Missed

1 reads
Leave a comment
Boomerang

Source: BET / BET

Whew, let us play catch up shall we?

Since Boomerang On BET became a smash hit for the network, fans and others have been looking for the playlist to certain episodes to add to their playlists and then some. Fortunately, we’ve been helping you keep up on the low with the weekly playlists. If you have Apple Music or Tidal, we got you:

Apple Music: Subscribe To The #BoomerangOnBET Playlist On Apple Music

Tidal: Subscribe To The #BoomerangOnBET Playlist On Tidal

Let’s start back from Episode 3 til last night’s Episode 6. Also, we even got an answer from show creator Lena Waithe on why THAT song from the end of “Homecoming” isn’t available anywhere.

But in the past four episodes, we’ve seen Bryson attempt to score a film with the help of Simone, learn the ecosystem that is the club let out, watch Simone have to bail out a good friend who ironically enough is her uncle Tyler’s daughter and see David go through the absolute wringer before a lady wound up making an appearance at Sunday Service to see him. Oh, and we finally got a flashback episode where we see the crew go through everything you go through in undergrad: breakups, finding your initial hustles and in Ari’s case? Discovering yourself.

Alright, I think we covered the episode aspect of it. As far as the music side, let’s begin with “Power”.

Pass The Aux: All The Music From ‘Boomerang On BET’ You May Have Missed was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close