#WTFasho Cincinnati: Facebook Worldwide Outage

Did you survive the Great Facebook Outage of 2019? I don’t know about you but I was going nuts lol.

Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp were all struck by a worldwide outage yesterday. Some users said they simply couldn’t comment or post, but others said the services wouldn’t load at all. Facebook owns Instagram and WhatsApp.

Problems began around noon ET and lasted until roughly 5:00 p.m. Facebook acknowledged the issues on its rival, Twitter, in the mid-afternoon. It says it was not hacked, but has not disclosed the nature of the issue, nor confirmed that it’s been resolved entirely. (NBC News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Even if it were hacked, Facebook wouldn’t admit that — especially with all of its data-sharing under heavy fire these days.
  • That’s five hours of my life that didn’t actually happen. Thanks, Mark Zuckerberg.
  • Thoughts and prayers to all the Instagram influencers.
Don Juan Fasho

