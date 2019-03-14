CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts Of Felony Disorderly Conduct

0 reads
Leave a comment
Jessie Smollett Returns To Court To Enter Formal Plea

Source: Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty

Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty to the 16-count indictment against him Thursday in a Chicago courtroom, according to TMZ.

Last week, a grand jury indicted Smollett on 16 felony counts of lying to authorities about being the victim of a brutal racist and homophobic beating by two masked men in downtown Chicago back in January.

His next court date is scheduled for April 17 but according to TMZ, he will be allowed to travel to L.A. and NY for meetings with his lawyers.

SOURCE: TMZ

RELATED: ‘Empire’ In Danger Of Being Cancelled Because Of Jussie Smollett’s Alleged Hoax

RELATED: Jussie Smollett Charged With 16 Felony Counts By Grand Jury

RELATED: Chicago Police Now Investigating Why There Are So Many Leaks In Jussie Smollett’s Case

Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts Of Felony Disorderly Conduct was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close