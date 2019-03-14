CLOSE
Twitter Had A Lot To Say About The New Trailer for ‘Avengers: End Game’

This might just be the last trailer we get before the actual movie

Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

The official trailer for Avengers: End Game is finally here, and of course, people have a lot to say about it.

Since the second Avengers: Infinity War dropped in April of last year, Marvel fans were already asking a million questions about what’s going to happen in the sequel–and now, we are closer than we’ve ever been to finally seeing what happens to our favorite Avengers squad.

Disney dropped the brand new Avengers: Endgame trailer on Thursday, which immediately caught fans by surprise. The short movie teaser shows our heroes–including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Captain Marvel and many more–trying to figure out how to move forward with their lives after Thanos destroyed half of their universe with one simple snap of his finger.

The trailer starts with some ominous voiceover work from the one-and-only Tony Stark, who begins,  “God, it seems like a thousand years ago I found my way out of that cave, became Iron Man, realized I loved you. I know I said no more surprises, but, I was really hoping to pull off one last one.” Here, he’s addressing who we can only assume is his soon-to-be-wife Pepper Potts.

As the trailer continues, we see a lot of very nostalgic flashback moments for some of our favorite heroes like Ant Man, Hawkeye, Captain America, and more.

The trailer itself is pretty melancholy, showing just how serious life and its stakes have gotten since Thanos’ decimations–but it’s not all bad news. At the end of the trailer, we get to see a brand new scene where Thor summons his hammer, which whizzes right past Captain Marvel’s head without causing a flinch. In this very telling introduction for the new hero, she smirks as Thor turns to Black Widow and says, “I like this one.”

If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, join the rest of the world and watch it down below:

Of course, with a new trailer comes some new reactions, and people are going absolutely crazy for this preview of what’s sure to be the biggest movie of 2019.

Check out what people had to say about the trailer and their predictions for the upcoming film below:

So, there you have it. Excitement for this film is at an all-time high and we’ve still got a little over a month of waiting to do.

See you in April, Avengers.

Twitter Had A Lot To Say About The New Trailer for ‘Avengers: End Game’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

