CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Bruh: 10 Cringeworthy Chip Flavors You Have To Try At Least Once

1 reads
Leave a comment
Proctor & Gamble Sells Pringles Brand To Diamond Foods For $1.5 Billion

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Chips are everyone’s favorite go-to snack. Their easy, they’re fun, and most of the time they’re cheap as hell. Where you grew up in the world also tends to determine your relationship with potato chips.

“People from the south might have nicer weather but they will never have the delight of Cape Cod potato chips” – @FomTloros

“When I was a little girl, every Chicagoan – who was from the south – put pickle juice and hot sauce on our potato chips!” -@Sadie_75resist

Over the years, companies have gotten creative with the chip flavors. We use to just get the basics: plain, sour cream, maybe Bar-B-Que. But these days, there’s almost a chip flavor for every meal ever made.

“I love eating really flavorful chips bc it’s like having a whole meal that’s BURSTING with flavor in just a few bites of chip.”- @TortiaChips

“Eating chick-fil-a for pregame meal. Tried to convince everyone that Polynesian sauce would be the next best Lays chip flavor.”- @MichaelTaddonio

As with most things that do well in many industries, companies ran the idea of flavored chips into the ground. It was definitely cool at first, but then things took a weird turn.

“You know what flavor I’d love to see from @LAYS?, Potato Chips….just potato chips…..that’s crazy right?.” -@LamottJackson

Lays even has a contest in which fans can come up with new flavor ideas called “#DoUsAFlavor.

“What crazy flavor combos can you think up? Submit at http://www.DoUsAFlavor.com & share on Twitter NOW to get a shout-out from @WayneBrady!”- @Lays

In honor of National Chip Day, let’s take a look at some of the weirdest, wildest most outlandish chip flavors that you have to try at least once. As the saying goes, bet you can’t eat just one.

Bruh: 10 Cringeworthy Chip Flavors You Have To Try At Least Once was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close