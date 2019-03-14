CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Newly Married Chance The Rapper Is Expecting Baby No. 2!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

Congrats are in order for Chance the Rapper who is expecting baby no. 2 with his longtime girlfriend and new wife, Kirsten Katrina Corley. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Chicago rapper took to Instagram to announce their new addition due in September 2019. 

’We pregnant again,” he wrote. “It’s a girl. JESUS CHRIST. WE LOVE YOU GOD.” 

The news come after the newly weds’ star-studded wedding that went down over the weekend in front of family and their celebrity friends including Kirk Franklin, Kanye West, Dave Chapelle and more. 

See photos from their wedding day below!

Chance The Rapper Ties The Knot, See The Wedding Photos

7 photos Launch gallery

Chance The Rapper Ties The Knot, See The Wedding Photos

Continue reading Chance The Rapper Ties The Knot, See The Wedding Photos

Chance The Rapper Ties The Knot, See The Wedding Photos

Chance The Rapper married his longtime girlfriend, Kirsten Katrina Corley, this weekend. Although the guest list seemed to be relatively small, it was nevertheless star-studded. Some of the folk in attendance included Kanye West, so of course Kim Kardashian, Dave Chapelle and Kirk Franklin. Also, his brother Taylor Bennett was holding Chance down, too. Reportedly, Chance and Kirsten had already been married for a couple of months, this was just the official ceremony. See photos from the nuptials that made their way onto social media in the gallery.  

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Newly Married Chance The Rapper Is Expecting Baby No. 2! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close