Feature Story
Boo’d Up! Rosaria Dawson Confirms Her New Man Is Presidential Hopeful Cory Booker

It looks like the former staunch Bernie Sanders supporter has love for a different candidate this time around.

Well it looks like Rosario Dawson has a new man and it’s none other than presidential hopeful New Jersey Senator Cory Booker!

The “Luke Cage” actress confirmed that she was dating the 49-year-old popular Democrat after a TMZ reporter pressed her on Thursday.

“Yes, very much so,” Dawson, 39, said while walking through Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC.

When asked how the two were getting along so far, Dawson had nothing but good words about her beau.

“So far, so wonderful,” she said, adding, “He’s a wonderful human being. It’s good to spend some time together when we can. We’re very busy.”

She was also asked whether she was looking to get engaged to Booker, to which Dawson replied she has “no idea.”

“I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much,” she said.

Now remember, last month, Booker told Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club that he had “a boo,” though he didn’t reveal the person’s name.

He did say that who is seeing was “really special” and was clear that she would make a great first lady.

Clearly, we know he was talking about Ms. Dawson!

But here’s where it gets tricky.

As we know Dawson was a staunch Bernie Sanders supporter in the 2016 presidential election, but perhaps her vote is going to her Bae this time around.

Photos
