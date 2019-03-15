Black Woman Calls Cops On Neighbor Who Threatened Her With A Shotgun, Gets Arrested Instead

Dyma Loving was arrested by Miami Dade police for reportedly being distraught after she called the cops to report her neighbor, who threatened her with a shot gun. The 26-year-old was arrested was arrested on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting an office without violence.

According to Local 10 News, Loving and another woman, Adrianna Green, were walking by her neighbor Frank Tumm’s home when he allegedly called her a “whore.” Green reportedly launched a plant at Tumm, who then drew a shot gun and threatened their lives. Loving called the cops.

However, instead of taking a police report or questioning Tumm, they violently arrested Loving. The encounter was captured on camera.

A black woman Called Miami-Dade Police For Help After A Man Brandished A Weapon and threaten her life. Yet, She Was Arrested for being distraught pic.twitter.com/xQ2vvDZZsW — Brother Tyrone X (@tyrone345345) March 13, 2019

According to the arresting officers, Loving was “acting belligerent and would not obey commands.” Police said Loving was “upset, very irate and uncooperative.”

Loving told a different story.

“I expected them to come, get our statement, you know, go get his statement, get his gun, arrest him, you know, for threatening us, you know, and, I don’t know, it completely went the opposite way,” she explained. “This is where, when I was on the ground, when he put me on the ground, the way he had me positioned, my arm was on the ground and he just ripped my arm from up under me, which made it scrape against the concrete,” she added.

Juan Perez of the MDPD took to Twitter to respond to the viral video of Loving being thrown on the ground.

I am aware of the concerning video circulating on social media involving our department. I find the actions depicted on the video deeply troubling and in no way reflective of our core values of integrity, respect, service, and fairness… — Juan Perez (@JPerezMDPD) March 14, 2019

Perez confirmed this matter is currently being investigated. “An investigation into the entire incident is currently ongoing and upon its conclusion, I will hold those that violated any of our policies and/or procedures accountable for their actions or lack thereof,” he wrote on Twitter. Loving’s arrest continues to highlight racial injustices and tension with police. Obviously there’s a huge between White and Black people when cops are involved. We hope Loving gets justice for the blatant disrespect against her Black body. RELATED STORIES: Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman To Walk In Freezing Cold, Calls It ‘Black Girl Magic’ Black Woman Who Died Carrying Infant Down Subway Steps May Have Suffered ‘Medical Episode’

Black Woman Calls Cops On Neighbor Who Threatened Her With A Shotgun, Gets Arrested Instead was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Written By: Shamika Sanders Posted 10 hours ago

