CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Black Woman Calls Cops On Neighbor Who Threatened Her With A Shotgun, Gets Arrested Instead

3 reads
Leave a comment

Dyma Loving was arrested by Miami Dade police for reportedly being distraught after she called the cops to report her neighbor, who threatened her with a shot gun. The 26-year-old was arrested was arrested on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting an office without violence.

According to Local 10 News, Loving and another woman, Adrianna Green, were walking by her neighbor Frank Tumm’s home when he allegedly called her a “whore.” Green reportedly launched a plant at Tumm, who then drew a shot gun and threatened their lives. Loving called the cops.

However, instead of taking a police report or questioning Tumm, they violently arrested Loving. The encounter was captured on camera.

According to the arresting officers, Loving was “acting belligerent and would not obey commands.” Police said Loving was “upset, very irate and uncooperative.”

Loving told a different story.

I expected them to come, get our statement, you know, go get his statement, get his gun, arrest him, you know, for threatening us, you know, and, I don’t know, it completely went the opposite way,” she explained. “This is where, when I was on the ground, when he put me on the ground, the way he had me positioned, my arm was on the ground and he just ripped my arm from up under me, which made it scrape against the concrete,” she added.

Juan Perez of the MDPD took to Twitter to respond to the viral video of Loving being thrown on the ground.

Perez confirmed this matter is currently being investigated. “An investigation into the entire incident is currently ongoing and upon its conclusion, I will hold those that violated any of our policies and/or procedures accountable for their actions or lack thereof,” he wrote on Twitter.

Loving’s arrest continues to highlight racial injustices and tension with police. Obviously there’s a huge between White and Black people when cops are involved. We hope Loving gets justice for the blatant disrespect against her Black body.

RELATED STORIES:

Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman To Walk In Freezing Cold, Calls It ‘Black Girl Magic’

Black Woman Who Died Carrying Infant Down Subway Steps May Have Suffered ‘Medical Episode’

Black Woman Calls Cops On Neighbor Who Threatened Her With A Shotgun, Gets Arrested Instead was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close