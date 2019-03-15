Listen To Black Women| Is Abuse From Men In Power Inevitable?

There’s a reason Tarana Burke named her movement supporting Black women and girls who are survivors of sexual assault Me Too: We all have a story. While the depth of abuse we experience may differ — from sexual harassment to sexual violence — Black women are still more likely than women of other populations to get sexually harassed at work, but does that mean we should come to expect abuse from men in power? Check out that conversation on this week’s episode of Listen to Black Women and weigh in in the comments section.

Listen To Black Women is a new show from HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire that discusses the issues that affect us most while incorporating the voices of our audience and experts.

Each week, the show will gather insights from of our readers by asking them a series of questions related to the show topic. We’ll also be sharing thoughts from social media and the Internet at large as hosts Shamika Sanders, Africa Miranda, Keyaira Kelly weigh in with their opinions.

This show doesn’t work without you so be sure to take our weekly polls, share the videos with your network, and leave feedback everywhere you can. We’re listening to you.

Listen To Black Women| Is Abuse From Men In Power Inevitable? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

