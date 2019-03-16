CLOSE
President Trump Makes His First Veto Official

President Donald Trump on Friday vetoed legislation attempting to strike down his declaration of a national emergency at the southern border during an Oval Office event from the White House.

It is the first time in his two years in office that Trump has used his presidential veto power to block legislation and comes after a dozen Senate Republicans joined Democrats to rebuke Trump’s use of his national emergency power to bypass Congress and fund construction of a border wall.

Trump was surrounded at Friday’s event by officials from Customs and Border Protection as well as surviving family members of those who have loved ones killed by undocumented immigrants. Attorney General William Barr is also at the President’s veto event.

“I look forward to VETOING the just passed Democrat inspires Resolution which would OPEN BORDERS while increasing Crime, Drugs, and Trafficking in our Country,” Trump tweeted shortly after the Senate passed the resolution condemning Trump’s unilateral action. “I thank all of the Strong Republicans who voted to support Border Security and our desperately needed WALL!”

Twelve Republican senators banded together to deliver the forceful rebuke after expressing concerns that Trump’s use of the national emergency declaration as an end-run around Congress violates the separation of powers and sets a bad precedent that a would-be future Democratic president could follow to unilaterally drive their agenda.

The White House sought to pare back Republican defections leading up to the vote , with the President and White House aides making clear to Republican senators that a vote against Trump on this issue would have ramifications come re-election time.

Trump rejected entreaties from several Senate Republicans to agree to a compromise that would curtail his national emergency powers and instead framed the vote not as a matter of constitutional concerns, but rather as a litmus test on border security.

The approach — particularly the threats of re-election repercussions — stemmed defections from several Republicans up for re-election in 2020, but ultimately failed to stop the Senate from passing the resolution.

 

