National
President Trump Does Not Believe That White Nationalism is a Global Problem

Trump touts manufacturing, ëBuy American, Hire Americaní in Wisconsin

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

Members of the White House have condemned the attacks in New Zealand, even promising to follow up on what led up the deaths of those in the Mosque.

 

President Donald Trump said Friday he does not regard white nationalism as a rising global threat in the aftermath of mosque terror attacks in New Zealand that left at least 49 people dead.

“I don’t really,” Trump said in the Oval Office after being questioned about whether he views white nationalism as growing. “I think it’s a small group of people that have very, very serious problems, I guess.”

Three people were arrested in connection with the shootings. They include a 28-year-old man who was charged with murder and was due to appear in court Saturday. The other two remain in custody. New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said authorities were investigating their ties to shootings that occurred as Muslims convened for Friday prayers, the busiest time for many mosques around the world. The suspected shooter livestreamed video of the attack and posted a manifesto online. In the manifesto, he identifies himself as a white man, born in Australia, and lists the white nationalists who have inspired him.

“If you look at what happened in New Zealand, perhaps that’s the case,” Trump said on white nationalism. “I don’t know enough about it yet. They’re just learning about the person and the people involved.”

Calling the attack “terrible thing,” Trump said he’d not yet seen the manifesto the mosque shooter wrote.

“I did not see it. I did not see it, but I think it’s a horrible event, it’s a horrible thing,” he said, adding he was first updated on the attack early Friday morning.

Trump referred to the attacks at a pair of New Zealand mosques as “terror attacks” during remarks, the first time the President had done so himself publicly.

Earlier Friday, Trump expressed over Twitter his condolences to the people of New Zealand.

“My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques. 49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all!” Trump tweeted.

Trump also tweeted that he had called Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, on Friday afternoon.

“Just spoke with Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, regarding the horrific events that have taken place over the past 24 hours. I informed the Prime Minister … that we stand in solidarity with New Zealand — and that any assistance the U.S.A. can give, we stand by ready to help. We love you New Zealand!” Trump wrote in two consecutive tweets.

 

Article Courtesy of CNN and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Fox News Channel and NewsOne Now

Second Picture Courtesy of the Chicago Tribune and Getty Images

President Trump Does Not Believe That White Nationalism is a Global Problem was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Photos
