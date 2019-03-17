CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Jess Hilarious Accused of Racism After Posting Video of Sikh Man Boarding Her Flight

1 reads
Leave a comment
FOX's 'REL' - Season One

Source: FOX / Getty

Good or bad, Jess Hilarious can’t manage to stay out the news.

After appearing on The Ricky Smiley Morning Show on Friday, the same day a gunman opened fire on two mosques in New Zealand, killing 49 muslims and injuring 40 more, Jess with the Mess posted a video of Sikh man boarding her flight, gasping, wondering where he’s going even though Islam and Sikhism are two completely different religions. That clip was followed by another video showing Jess leaving her flight and subsequent clips cursing out anyone doubting the validity of her fears.

See Also: Jess Hilarious Issues Apology After Calling Someone ‘F*ggot’ On Social Media

The comedian claims the plane was evacuated and when she and other passengers were boarded the plane once again, the Sikh man in question was gone.

Folks are outraged, calling the Baltimore native a racist. Jess Hilarious believes she’s anything but, taking to Instagram once more with an apology. In a series of three posts, she said she didn’t tell anyone about her fears and admits she’s ignorant to the plight of Muslims despite having family members who practice Islam. See her full apology below.

Jess Hilarious Accused of Racism After Posting Video of Sikh Man Boarding Her Flight was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close