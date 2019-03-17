White Woman Caught On Video In Racist Rant Could Face Charges, Police Say

A white woman, who is now on the unemployment line, was caught on video in a racist rant Friday night and could face criminal charges.
SEE ALSO: Watch: Drunk White Woman Who Racially Harasses Black Women Faces Consequences After Sobering Up
On Sunday, the East Haven Connecticut police asked for anyone involved in the incident at a ShopRite to come forward and file a complaint against former Hamden Public Schools employee Corinne Terrone who could face an assault charge for spitting at two Black people in the supermarket, the New Haven Register reported.
It’s unclear what led to Terrone’s racist tirade. In the video, Terrone is heard yelling the N-word three times before spitting at an African-American man and woman twice. Terrone’s young children were standing at her side during her hate-filled tirade.
After Terrone’s first use of the racial slur, the man looks as if he steps toward her, prompting her to respond, “Put your hands on me, come on!”
She then pulls out her phone and starts recording. He turns and walks away, but Terrone goes after him.
Here’s a clip. Warning, it’s graphic.
“We are in touch with ShopRite and are looking to get a better understanding of what took place (Friday) night,” a police statement said, asking anyone involved to come forward.
East Haven Police Lt. Joseph Murgo said authorities would base an offense on the complainant. At a minimum, she faces a possible breach of peace charge after viewing “this disturbing video and hate speech contained in it,” he added.
Terrone was “separated from employment” after Hamden School district learned about the video, an email to the Register said.
An official statement added that the incident happened on Friday, after work hours. The director of human resources contacted her to arrange for an investigatory meeting, but Terrone decided to render her resignation.
The school district said, “We have become aware of video footage that appears to show an employee in our district engaged in abhorrent conduct. Specifically, the video appears to show the employee repeatedly calling an African-American man the N-word in a supermarket in East Haven. The video also appears to show the Hamden employee spitting at the aforementioned African-American male as he was walking away from the employee.”
The statement took notice that Terrone’s children witnessed her behavior. “Because her children were present, school administrators filed a DCF report,” the statement said, adding “we hope that her children will receive the support they need after witnessing such a traumatic event.”
SEE ALSO:
On The Run! White Woman Wanted After Racist Rant But Police Cannot Find Her
From Politicians To Everyday Citizens, Racist Rants Caught On Video Are Becoming The New Normal
Before 2018 Closes, Let's Revisit The Meme Hilarity Of BBQ Becky
Before 2018 Closes, Let's Revisit The Meme Hilarity Of BBQ Becky
1. White Woman Calls The Cops And The Internet Makes Her FamousSource:false 1 of 100
2.Source:false 2 of 100
3.Source:false 3 of 100
4.Source:false 4 of 100
5.Source:false 5 of 100
6.Source:false 6 of 100
7.Source:false 7 of 100
8.Source:false 8 of 100
9.Source:false 9 of 100
10.Source:false 10 of 100
11.Source:false 11 of 100
12.Source:false 12 of 100
13.Source:false 13 of 100
14.Source:false 14 of 100
15.Source:false 15 of 100
16.Source:false 16 of 100
17.Source:false 17 of 100
18.Source:false 18 of 100
19.Source:false 19 of 100
20.Source:false 20 of 100
21.Source:false 21 of 100
22.Source:false 22 of 100
23.Source:false 23 of 100
24.Source:false 24 of 100
25.Source:false 25 of 100
26.Source:false 26 of 100
27.Source:false 27 of 100
28.Source:false 28 of 100
29.Source:false 29 of 100
30.Source:false 30 of 100
31.Source:false 31 of 100
32.Source:false 32 of 100
33.Source:false 33 of 100
34.Source:false 34 of 100
35.Source:false 35 of 100
36.Source:false 36 of 100
37.Source:false 37 of 100
38.Source:false 38 of 100
39.Source:false 39 of 100
40.Source:false 40 of 100
41.Source:false 41 of 100
42.Source:false 42 of 100
43.Source:false 43 of 100
44.Source:false 44 of 100
45.Source:false 45 of 100
46.Source:false 46 of 100
47.Source:false 47 of 100
48.Source:false 48 of 100
49.Source:false 49 of 100
50.Source:false 50 of 100
51.Source:false 51 of 100
52.Source:false 52 of 100
53.Source:false 53 of 100
54.Source:false 54 of 100
55.Source:false 55 of 100
56.Source:false 56 of 100
57.Source:false 57 of 100
58.Source:false 58 of 100
59.Source:false 59 of 100
60.Source:false 60 of 100
61.Source:false 61 of 100
62.Source:false 62 of 100
63.Source:false 63 of 100
64.Source:false 64 of 100
65.Source:false 65 of 100
66.Source:false 66 of 100
67.Source:false 67 of 100
68.Source:false 68 of 100
69.Source:false 69 of 100
70.Source:false 70 of 100
71.Source:false 71 of 100
72.Source:false 72 of 100
73.Source:false 73 of 100
74.Source:false 74 of 100
75.Source:false 75 of 100
76.Source:false 76 of 100
77.Source:false 77 of 100
78.Source:false 78 of 100
79.Source:false 79 of 100
80.Source:false 80 of 100
81.Source:false 81 of 100
82.Source:false 82 of 100
83.Source:false 83 of 100
White Woman Caught On Video In Racist Rant Could Face Charges, Police Say was originally published on newsone.com