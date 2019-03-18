When Should You Sign Your Child Up For Swimming Lessons?

The American Academy of Pediatrics also emphasizes that swimming is a family activity so parents should also know how to swim.

Other tips from the AAP to prevent drowning include:

Parents should never leave children alone or in the care of another child while in or near bathtubs, pools, spas or other open water.

Adults should empty water from buckets and other containers immediately after use — even a small amount of water can be hazardous for a young child.

Never leave young children alone in the bathroom. Toilet locks can prevent drowning of toddlers.

Even with older children and better swimmers, the supervising adult should focus on the child and not get distracted with other activities

Be Swim Safe This Summer!