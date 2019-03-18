CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Terry Crews Wants A ‘White Chicks’ Sequel

1 reads
Leave a comment
Xbox One Launch

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

Terry Crews is ready for a White Chicks sequel.

“I would love one!” Crews told Us Weekly. “I’m staying in shape for White Chicks 2! I will never get out of shape — you know that, right? I will be 75 and say, ‘Here we go, I’m ready to go!’ I will never, ever get out of shape because that movie’s going to happen one day.”

White Chicks was released in 2004 and Crews played the buff pro basketball star Latrell Spencer, who was in love with Marlon Wayans’ alter ego, Tiffany in the original film.

Marlon was asked about a sequel last year but, but didn’t seem certain it would happen anytime soon.

“I don’t know, but there’s been some rumblings happening, and a lot of people want us to do it, so me and my brothers have been talking. Marlon told MTV’s TRL: “So if things go right, we hope to do a White Chicks 2.”

In the meantime, while we wait, we think it’s only right that we take a moment to appreciate this hilarious Terry Crews scene from White Chicks. Remember, the song a Thousand Miles? Check ou

SOURCE: Us Weekly

The Latest:

Terry Crews Wants A ‘White Chicks’ Sequel was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close