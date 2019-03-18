Terry Crews is ready for a White Chicks sequel.
“I would love one!” Crews told Us Weekly. “I’m staying in shape for White Chicks 2! I will never get out of shape — you know that, right? I will be 75 and say, ‘Here we go, I’m ready to go!’ I will never, ever get out of shape because that movie’s going to happen one day.”
White Chicks was released in 2004 and Crews played the buff pro basketball star Latrell Spencer, who was in love with Marlon Wayans’ alter ego, Tiffany in the original film.
Marlon was asked about a sequel last year but, but didn’t seem certain it would happen anytime soon.
“I don’t know, but there’s been some rumblings happening, and a lot of people want us to do it, so me and my brothers have been talking. Marlon told MTV’s TRL: “So if things go right, we hope to do a White Chicks 2.”
In the meantime, while we wait, we think it’s only right that we take a moment to appreciate this hilarious Terry Crews scene from White Chicks. Remember, the song a Thousand Miles? Check ou
SOURCE: Us Weekly
The Latest:
- Cincinnati: Suburb In Cincinnati Lands On The 100 Richest Places In U.S.
- Wendy Williams Reveals She’s Been Living In A Sober House Due To ‘Struggle With Cocaine In The Past’ [VIDEO]
- T.I.: Family Hustle Production Resumes
- MYSPACE: 12 Years Of Songs Gone
- Ally Brooke Opens Up About Solo Plans, Spring Break & More [EXCLUSIVE]
- Ohio Assistant Principal Involved in Fight with Students
- Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario
- Put Some Respek on Her Name: Was Maya Angelou’s Response To This Girl Rude?
- Dennis Quaid Is Meagan Good and Michael Ealy’s Worst Nightmare In ‘The Intruder’ [WATCH]
- WATCH: This Mom Had The Most Epic Cancer Free Celebration That Has Us Laughing and Crying!
Terry Crews Wants A ‘White Chicks’ Sequel was originally published on tlcnaptown.com