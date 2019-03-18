Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Anthony is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

32 year old Anthony always felt he had a great relationship with his mother until he recently was at her home to get his passport and saw a marriage license with his mom and her boyfriend’s names on it. It coincided with the time 4 year ago when she told he and his siblings that she was going out of the country to attend a wedding. She has not mentioned this to he or his siblings and tonight, Anthony is asking if he would be out of place to question his mom about the marriage? He realizes that she is grown and none of his business, but feels a bit left out. Should he ask or wait and see if she ever brings it up?

