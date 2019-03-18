Before watching the trailer, I thought, “Ugh. Do we really need another movie about someone breaking into someone’s house?” But then I watched the trailer and the answer is, yes, we do.

The film centers around a young married couple [Michael Ealy and Meagan Good] who buy what seems like the perfect home together. Until they quickly learn that the man they bought it from [Dennis Quaid] is not ready to let go of his house.

(Photos: PR Photos)

We’re not sure if it’s the music, the mysterious knocking sounds or Quaid’s convincing portrayal of a man obsessed; but the trailer left us wanting more. It also left me wanting to double-check the locks on my apartment’s door.

Over the years, there seems to be so many different versions of “break in” films but this one really has me stressed about Quaid’s presence in their home. Watch the full trailer above and let me know, if it also gave you the chills in the comments.

“The Intruder” hits theaters in May 2019.

Dennis Quaid Is Meagan Good and Michael Ealy’s Worst Nightmare In ‘The Intruder’ [WATCH] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com