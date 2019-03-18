Woman Killed Outside Georgia Bank Was Single Mother Of 4 [Video]

Entertainment
The  daughters of a Georgia woman killed outside a bank Saturday said they don’t know how they will manage without her.

The girls described 45-year-old Tynesha Evans as caring, funny, and endlessly supportive. Anything they needed, she found a way to provide for them and their brother.

“She was the best thing that I could ever have in my life,” Audrey Turner said in an interview with Channel 2 Action News.

Evans was shot outside of a Wells Fargo while running a quick errand. Officers who responded to the shooting just before noon Saturday arrested her boyfriend, 58-year-old Othniel Inniss.

An armed witness held Inniss at gunpoint until they could arrive, Alpharetta police spokesman Sgt. Howard Miller said.

Audrey Turner, 26, told the news station she is grateful the witness, who stopped to help when he heard the gun shot.

“I do thank him. I really do,” she said. “Because he would have got away.”

Evans and Inniss had an “on-again, off-again relationship,” according to reports. Her daughters told Channel 2 their relationship was rocky, but they never witnessed any physical violence.

When Evans, an author who worked full-time in the healthcare industry, fell on hard times, Inniss offered to help, they said. Inniss reportedly asked her to meet him at the bank to withdraw some cash.

Sharadiant Turner, 18, was running errands with her mom earlier that morning. She was dropped off at a grocery store.

“I wanted to get groceries and next thing I know, I come out and my mom is gone,” she said. “I called her and asked her where she was, and she said she had to meet him.”

She promised to be right back. But she never returned.

Inniss was reportedly arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

