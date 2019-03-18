CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio Assistant Principal Involved in Fight with Students

276 reads
Leave a comment

Columbus Area Assistant principal, Jason Weese has been placed on administrative leave after being involved in an altercation with students last week.

The incident occurred in the cafeteria of Westland High School, where many students witnessed the altercation. The event is currently under investigation.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

South-Western City Schools has since addressed Weese with paperwork regarding the situation. A letter sent to the assistant principal states that he is not allowed on school property and is also forbidden from talking to any students while the incident is still being investigated.

A cell phone video surfaced on social media showing a student being placed in what appears to be a chokehold by the administrator. The student who took the video said she started filming because the student was screaming as he was taken to the floor.

According to students, the incident allegedly started when two boys started “play fighting” which led the assistant principal, as well as, the school resource officer to intervene.

The South-Western City School district says as soon as it learned of the incident, they reported it to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Weese is on administrative leave and has been informed that the investigation efforts are standard procedures. Furthermore, he is not presumed guilty of any wrongdoing at this time.

Attempts to reach Weese for comment were unsuccessful.

 

Source: 10TV

The Latest:

Ohio Assistant Principal Involved in Fight with Students was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close