UC Bearcats Makes Their Ninth Straight NCAA Tournament

Cincinnati knocked off Houston 69-57 to win the American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament yesterday (March 17) and will be a #7 seed in this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. They’ll face the #10 Iowa Hawkeyes in the opening round this weekend. Below, check out Coach Cronin and senior guard Cane Broome speaking on making the tourney:

Written By: A-Plus Posted 18 hours ago

