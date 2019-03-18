1 reads Leave a comment
Cincinnati knocked off Houston 69-57 to win the American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament yesterday (March 17) and will be a #7 seed in this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. They’ll face the #10 Iowa Hawkeyes in the opening round this weekend. Below, check out Coach Cronin and senior guard Cane Broome speaking on making the tourney:
UC Bearcats Makes Their Ninth Straight NCAA Tournament was originally published on www.wiznation.com
