Wendy Williams found the strength to make a very brave announcement on her show today, she admits that she has been living in a sober living house. While she didn’t detail if she was battling with addiction again, she did admit that she is getting help.

Williams told her viewers, “I have been living in a sober house. You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in the past. I never went to a place to get treatment … there are people in your family, it might be you … I want you to know more of the story.”

Williams explained her daily routine has been going, saying, ““After I go to the Pilates and go to several meetings all around town in the tri-state area, I see my brothers and sisters caught up in their addiction and looking for help,. They don’t know I’m Wendy. They don’t care I’m Wendy. It’s the brothers and sisters caught up in the struggle. It’s been really interesting, this ride.”

She added, “Only Kevin knows about this. Not my parents, nobody. Nobody knew because I look so glamorous out here,” she shared. “After I finish my appointments … I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to a home that I live in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family. … We talk and read and talk and read and then I get bored with them. Doors locked by 10 p.m. lights out by 10 p.m., so I go to my room and stare at the ceiling and fall asleep to come here and see you. So that is my truth.”

Wendy Williams Lives in a Sober Living House was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 8 hours ago

