COMEDIAN JESS HILARIOUS ISSUES APOLOGY

Jess Hilarious

The internet went super hard on Jess came for her commentary of about two Sikh men wearing traditional Muslim headdress on her flight. Jess has issued a teary-eyed apology for the controversial statements she made after saying she felt “threatened” after seeing four Sikh men board an airplane that she was also on. Check it out below:

 

Jess took to Instagram and read the statement, saying, I’m not sure if these particular individuals that were on the plane are aware of my actions by now. But, either way, I would love to apologize personally to them first, for my insensitive and ignorant behavior. Yet, I would still like to apologize to all of you who were aware and offended by my actions. Sadly, I had no knowledge of the tragedy in New Zealand and so after my video, which doesn’t in any way excuse my behavior. I already know that. Nothing excuses it. But it opened up my eyes to a matter of ignorance as a habit that usually invokes hate.”

She added, “I refuse to teach, spread or be an advocate for hatred. I just want to make people laugh. Bear with me. I’m still learning. And when I say, I’m still learning, I was unaware of Sikhs, as well. A lot of them reached out to me, educating me on who they are and what they stand for and how they help the world in different ways. I didn’t know that. I’m ignorant to a lot of sh*t.”

Jess added that she will be donating $15,000 to the families of those affected by the tragedy in New Zealand.

Should she have apologized??

COMEDIAN JESS HILARIOUS ISSUES APOLOGY was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

