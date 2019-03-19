Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Matthew is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Karla and Matthew are 40 year old upper middle class single parents. Neither has been married. They both are physically and mentally attracted to one another. They’ve been dating for awhile and have discussed the possibility of marriage. In their discussions, Karla said that her husband had to be better than average in the bed. Mathew said that his wife needed to have a salary equal to his and be civic minded, but not just financially, someone willing to put in the work in a volunteer situation. They both agreed that they fit each other’s spousal requirements. Mathew recently found out that much of Karla’s income is from child support for her two boys and the volunteer work is only donations and only up to what she can write off on taxes. Mathew questions her work ethic and says if he had not delivered on his end, he would feel lied to as well. Mathew says marriage is off the table, but he still would like to be friends with benefits. Should he tell her or just slow things down before moving on?

