According to reports the medical marijuana industry is trying to wow legislatures by starting a “massive” minority contracting and hiring program. Their goal is to keep their weed farms up and running. They’re proposing an “inclusive legalization program” to promote economic opportunity. Thy’re offering millions of dollars, grants and zero percent APR loans to minorities.

Jazzy Report: The Medical Marijuana Industry Is Making Some Changes

Posted March 19, 2019

