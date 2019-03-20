Prince Fans Beware: BRACHS Releases ‘Purple Rain’ Jelly Beans!

BRACHS candy released a new segment of jelly beans just in time for Easter called ‘Purple Rain.’ While they didn’t mention any affiliation with Prince, it’s common knowledge that purple rain is synonymous with The Purple One.

While I believe this has Prince rolling in his urn, at face value, I think it creates a cute opportunity to school the the little ones.

The jelly bean bird eggs come in an assortment of berry, blueberry, blue raspberry, and grape flavors and are available at retailers now.

Written By: @ACThePlug Posted 14 hours ago

