‘Egg Boy’ Pays It Forward By Donating to New Zealand Mosque Victims

Tribute to victims of twin terror attacks in New Zealand

On Saturday, an Australian teenager made international headlines for egging a controversial politican who made islamophobic comments following the New Zealand shooting. Senator Fraser Anning was speaking with reporters when Will Connolly, who has since been dubbed “Egg Boy,” snuck up on him and smashed an egg on the side of his head. Anning responded by punching the 17-year-old on camera. Shortly after the moment went viral, a GoFundMe page popped up to raise funds for Connolly to take Anning to court, but now he’s announced that he’s donating most of the money to the victims of the shootings.

The GoFundMe page, which is titled “Money for EggBoi,” posted an update confirming what Connolly intends to do with the funds that have been raised. “EggBoi (Will) plans to send a majority of the money to the victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack,” the page revealed. The campaign has already surpassed its $50,000 goal, but since Connolly can’t profit from a crime, he won’t be keeping the money to himself. The initial post on the page stated that the funds raised would be used for “legal fees” and “more eggs.”

Connolly is currently under instructions to not post much on social media. However, #EggBoy has been trending across Twitter and Instagram ever since video of the incident surfaced online. Melbourne-based artist Van T. Rudd even painted a street mural to pay tribute to Connolly.

 

'Egg Boy' Pays It Forward By Donating to New Zealand Mosque Victims

