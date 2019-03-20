CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

The Top Five Reasons To Go See Jordan Peele’s Movie ‘Us’

1 reads
Leave a comment
"US" Jordan Peele Movie

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

Jordan Peele is back with his second film entitled “Us” and I’m convinced he is either crazy or has a twisted mind.  Peele described in interviews before the movie’s release that the film was inspired by Ddoppelgänger anthologies and his fascination with them.  He also stated the movie dealt with the concept that we are our own worst enemy and it’s a truth that most tend to burry.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

If you’re still questioning whether you should go see this movie, allow us to count down the top five reasons why you should go see “Us” by Jordan Peele.  And don’t worry no spoilers here, we want you to be shook like we were.

 

#1

The Music!  Peele immediately caught hip hop enthusiast attention with the trailer when the trailer dropped and portraying the song “I Got Five One It” by The Luinz.  The trailer showed a “remixed” chopped and screwed version but, you’ll hear this song again in the movie.  Throughout the film, you’ll hear good music like “F&#@ The Police” by N.W.A, “Les Fleurs” by Minnie Ripperton, Janelle Monáe’s “I Like That” and more.

 

#2  

We may be wrong but we think this is the first leading black cast in a horror movie since 1992 when Candyman dropped.  Unless of course, you count Jordan Peele’s first film “Get Out”.  Some people consider “Get Out” a thriller and not a horror film but regardless, there aren’t a lot of horror films with a leading black cast.  Typically black people are the first to be killed in a horror film, but we won’t tell you if that’s true or not in this movie.  Remember we said no spoilers.

The Top Five Reasons To Go See Jordan Peele’s Movie ‘Us’ was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close