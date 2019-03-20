Trina Blows Up At Trick Daddy Over Failed Project: “I Murked You On The Record!”

Let me take you back to my childhood for just a bit.

I’m my early years of falling in love with hip hop, it was a male dominated arena that featured next to no female acts. Sure there were the Lauryn Hill’s, Missy Elliot’s and – of course – Lil Kim’s of the world. But no one quite made me feel the way that Trina did.

I mean, I was a teenage boy. She was Trina. What more needs to be said?

Fast forward to today, and Trina is still in the mix. And yes, she still fine as hell.

Anyway check out this clip from an upcoming epsisode of Love and Hip Hop: Miami. Things look to be getting kinda spicy!

These two won’t be collaborating anytime soon.

Sorry to all the fans out there who were hoping for a Trick Daddy and Trina record, because it doesn’t seem like these two will be collaborating anytime soon. The latest Love & Hip Hop Miami season has followed these two rappers and longtime friends as they attempted to recreate their chart-topping success from their 1990s “Nann” days. However, it was obvious that they were finding it difficult to work with each other decades later and reality television cameras captured their tense moments. READ MORE

