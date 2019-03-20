CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Daniel Caesar Goes On Drunken IG Live Rant, Calls Out Black People, Defends White Woman Who Uses The N-Word [VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment

Grammy award winner Daniel Caesar may have alienated a large chunk of his black fan base on Tuesday night and expressed his thoughts on Black people, celebrities and more. The “Get You” singer started off with Caesar asking why black people were mean to social media influencer Yes Julz who came under fire for a number of issues, from disparaging black women in media such as Karen Civil and Scottie Beam to attempting to defend the wearing of a shirt that said, “N***as Be Lying.”

Caesar then mentioned “cancel culture” and how black people need to “bridge the gap”. “Can’t win the game by choosing to not accept the winning team’s (white people’s) strategy.

“Why are we being so mean to Julz?” he said, presumably in reference to comments she made on a recent episode of the Easily Offended podcast. “Why are we being so mean to white people right now? That’s a serious question. Why is it that we’re allowed to be disrespectful and rude to everybody else and when anybody returns any type of energy to us . . . That’s not equality. I don’t wanna be treated like I can’t take a joke.”

As far as canceling him, he did tell fans that they could stop listening to his music if they chose to do so and ultimately, he wants Black people to win although in his words, “being a victim doesn’t get you paid.”

Naturally, some fans criticized the singer for his remarks.

Here’s hoping the next time Daniel speaks or makes a comment regarding his words that he isn’t drunk. Especially considering the young artist practically has the wedding song of the next 10 – 15 years with “Get You” and “Best Part”!

RELATED: Daniel Caesar Serenades A Sold-Out Crowd At Break The Internet [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Daniel Caesar “I’m Sorry I Offended So Many People ‘

Daniel Caesar Goes On Drunken IG Live Rant, Calls Out Black People, Defends White Woman Who Uses The N-Word [VIDEO] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close