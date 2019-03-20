2019 Woodstock 50 Lineup Announced

Jay-Z, Halsey, and Robert Plant are some of the acts that have been announced to perform Woodstock 50. The festival will take place in Watkins Glen, New York, to mark the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock festival. Miley Cyrus, Chance the Rapper, The Black Keys, and Janelle Monae are also slated to perform at the three-day festival starting August 16th. Guitarist Carlos Santana, who tore up the stage at the 1969 Woodstock, is expected to return for this year’s gig.

