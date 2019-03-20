Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Jeff and Karen are asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Jeff and Karen have been together off and on for the last 5 years. They both have done their own thing during those breakups. The most recent was about 8 months ago. Karen is now pregnant and they have decided that they are going to finally make things official and tie the knot. Jeff wants a DNA test on the baby before the marriage, but Karen says if he doesn’t trust her, there is no reason to get married. Who side are you taking, what’s your advice for this couple?

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: