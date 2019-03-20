Ladies, or men…do you have your eye on a guy who could be that special someone? If so, there are a few tricks you can use to peak his interest. An obvious one is to start a conversation…duh. You can also try to strike up a friendship and take things slowly. But don’t forget to verbally let him know that you’re interested!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

DL’s Top 10 Ways To Peak A Man’s Interest was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 21 hours ago

Also On 100.3: